Maha govt to ensure 80 pc quota in private jobs to locals: Governor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday addressed the Assembly here and said that the newly-formed government shall enact a law to ensure 80 per cent reservation in private sector jobs for locals.

"Growing unemployment is the prime concern of this government. We shall enact a law to ensure 80 per cent reservation in private sector jobs for the sons of the soil," Koshyari said.

The Governor said that the government is concerned with the rising unemployment and the resultant restlessness among the youth and shall initiate the process of filling vacant posts of the state government.

"In October-November, we had heavy, unseasonal rain that caused widespread damage in 349 talukas of 34 districts. My government is committed to providing immediate assistance to the farmers who suffered due to unseasonal rain," he said.

Koshyari said that the state government is posed with challenges like climate change and will actively implement remedial measures to minimize its harmful effects.

"In order to promote and propagate Marathi, my government has decided to strengthen the Marathi BhashaBhavan main centre at Mumbai and the sub-centre at Airoli, Navi Mumbai," he said.

"My government will develop human development index at the block level for greater focus on health, education and livelihood sectors for which special funds will be provided to the comparatively backward blocks under human development programme," Koshyari said.

"My government will provide separate financial provision to improve the road quality in Nagar Panchayats, Municipal Councils and Municipal Corporations," he added.

He said that the long pending issues of slum dwellers are also a major concern for the state and the government shall accelerate the steps taken to provide tenements to the eligible people under the slum rehabilitation programme in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra.

Koshyari said that the state government will bring in reforms to promote new industry and investment in Maharashtra. (ANI)