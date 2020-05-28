Maha govt to review lockdown situation on May 29: Jayant Patil

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jayant Patil on Wednesday said that the state government will hold a review meeting on the lockdown situation on May 29.

"On May 29, the government will be holding a meeting to review the lockdown in the state. During this meeting, the decision will be taken on which areas should be given more relaxations. However, there will be no relaxations in the areas where the maximum number of cases are being reported," said Patil, at Maha Vikas Aghadi press conference.

He also said, "The Centre is busy painting a picture wherein the situation in Maharashtra is worse. However, I will say that the state has fared the best among all. Here, the death rate has even reduced. In comparison to Gujarat, Maharashtra is going well though we did not receive much help from the Centre."

The state government did not receive any ventilators nor personal protection equipment (PPEs) from the Centre, he said.

"As in comparison to other states the number of migrant labourers in Maharashtra is more, we had expected the Opposition to support us in COVID-19 crisis but they are only defaming the government," said Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat.

During the conference, Anil Parab, Shiv Sena leader and state minister, said, "Yesterday, Devendra Fadnavis (BJP leader and former CM) said that the Centre is giving full support tp Maharashtra government. By saying this, he has misled people."

"While Gujarat was approved of 1500 trains, Maharashtra was given only 600 trains and we had to pay for those trains from our own pocket," he added. (ANI)

