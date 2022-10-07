Maha Govt to soon start Khilkhilat ambulance services for newborns

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI): Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Thursday said that the Maharashtra government is soon going to start Khilkhilat Ambulance services for newborns.

These ambulances are specially designed to drop the mother and the newborn child at their homes, added Lodha.

Lodha who also holds the Ministry of Women and Child Development in Maharashtra told ANI, "On the line of Gujarat government, Maharashtra government to also start Khilkhilat Ambulance services for newly born baby, these ambulances are specially designed to drop the mother and the newborn child at their home."



"Usually, we see newborn babies start crying by hearing the sound of an ambulance siren, so this ambulance will have a unique siren-like Khilkhilat, initially we are planning to bring it to suburban Mumbai at five places and after seeing the response will decide to launch it completely," Lodha further added.

"These Khilkhilat ambulances will be designed by keeping in the minds little babies and the main motive behind this is to give happiness to the family and babies as it's a special moment for the family to have a new baby as a new member in the family," he concluded.

Mangal Prabhat Lodha is also the guardian minister for Mumbai suburban district.

The Khilkhilat service aims to provide mothers and infants with a safe homecoming for free. The initiative was started in September 2012 in Gujarat and inspired the launch of Vatsalaya, a similar project based in Maharasthra.

The Khilkhilat ambulances consist of a nutrition kit for the newly born child, a list of vaccines to be given at specific times, and information about the nearby government hospitals. (ANI)

