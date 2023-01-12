Maha govt to start institute in Nashik for training girls for NDA enrolment

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], January 11 (ANI) Maharashtra Government on Wednesday decided to start an institute in Nashik for imparting training to girls for enrollment in National Defence Academy (NDA).

The institute will begin in June this year. The state government has issued a Government Order in this regard.

As of 2021, the central government has decided to give admission to girls in the NDA also, hence the Maharashtra government has decided to start a training centre for girls in Nashik on the lines of a pre-military training institute for boys in Aurangabad, which was established in 1977, an official statement said.



A total of 60 girls will be trained in the first session of the institute, starting from June 2023, it said.

According to the statement, the first batch will start with 30 girls, which will later be increased to 60.

Initially, the training center for girls at Nashik will function as a branch of the already running training center for boys at Aurangabad, it added. (ANI)

