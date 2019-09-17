Maha Guv calls on Amit Shah

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 22:55 IST

Health care industry expected to generate 40 million jobs by...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, DV Sadananda Gowda, said on Tuesday that the health care industry in India has been one of the country's largest economic sectors and is expected to generate 40 million jobs in India by 2020.