Maha: Heavy rainfall leaves Beed roads flooded, IMD issues alert

Beed (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Heavy rainfall in Beed on Monday have caused waterlogging and inundation of roads in many areas.

The rains affected the daily lives of the people as it caused waterlogging on the roads and massive traffic jams.

Scores of two motorists and auto-rickshaw drivers were forced to wade through waterlogged roads as in some of the low lying areas water became stagnant.

According to India Meteorological Department, the region is expected to receive moderate rainfall for the next three days with temperature oscillating between 21 degree Celsius and 32 degree Celsius.

People in Hyderabad are also facing similar issues. Due to relentless rain in the region from the past few days, commuters were stranded for hours at major junctions yesterday and were forced to cross roads and bridges partially submerged in water. (ANI)





