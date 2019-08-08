Maha, Karnataka floods: Relief and rescue operations by NDRF in full swing

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas are in full swing as the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) has deployed several teams in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

"176 NDRF teams are deployed or on alert in various flood-prone areas across the country. They are in constant touch with local administration and other forecasting agencies for a prompt response to any eventuality," NDRF said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the NDRF, 125 persons were rescued while 39,500 others were evacuated from flood-affected areas in the recent monsoon seasons.

In Maharashtra alone, the NDRF has deployed or pre-positioned 32 teams at various flood-affected districts whereas 4 teams are en-route to Mumbai. So far 42 people have been rescued and 16,700 others evacuated in the state.

"A 24x7 NDRF control room in Delhi is functioning round the clock to keep watch the situation and in touch with other agencies. Deputy General of NDRF is also personally monitoring the rescue and relief operations," the statement added.

Over 3,100 people have also been evacuated by teams in Karnataka so far.

11 flood rescue and relief teams are working in flood-prone areas.

On the other hand, NDRF has also mobilized 10 additional teams and already pre-positioned 3 others to Kerala for emergency response in view of IMD's forecast for heavy rainfall.

"The NDRF teams are displaying their professionalism and disaster response capabilities and moving the extra mile to reach to the stranded victims. All-out efforts are being made by NDRF responders to provide immediate relief to the stranded people, it added. (ANI)

