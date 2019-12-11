Maha Metro to prepare DPR for Warangal metro project

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): The Telangana government has authorised the Maha Metro to prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the 'Metro Neo' project in the state's Warangal town.

This was announced after a high-power meeting at Hyderabad by the Telangana government on December 9.

A presentation was made by the Maha Metro team comprising Managing Director Dr Brijesh Dixit and Director (Project) Mahesh Kumar in the presence of Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao, elected representatives, Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and other senior IAS officials of the state.

The state minister then requested the Maha Metro to take up the assignment of the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the metro project for Warangal at a length of 10 to 15 kilometres.

The cost of the conventional metro project being executed by other states is Rs 250 crore per kilometres, while the Maha Metro is executing the same project at Rs 180 crore per kilometre. The Metro Neo project will cost just Rs 72 crore per kilometres.

It may be recalled that a high-level delegation of elected representatives and officials from Telangana had visited the Nagpur Metro last month for the study of double-decker system and overall metro project work. The team held extensive discussions with Maha Metro officials, where a presentation was given followed by a site visit.

The team was quite impressed with the project and had sought Maha Metro's help in building similar infrastructure work in Telangana.

Soon after the Nagpur visit, the Maha Metro team was invited by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for a detailed presentation on the innovative solution prepared by the agency. (ANI)

