Maha: Notice against 2 students to not hold signature campaign against CAA, NRC

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Police on Tuesday issued a notice to two students of Fergusson College to not hold signature campaign or any protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NCR).

Pune police issued the notice to students under section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). They have been advised to not hold signature campaigns and protests.

The students were scheduled to hold the campaign today morning.

Protests have erupted across the country over the new citizenship law. In several parts of the country, curfew has been imposed and as the protests continue, internet has been shut down in some parts too as a precautionary measure.

NRC is a register containing the names of Indian citizens, which was prepared for the only time in 1951 and is being updated only for Assam to weed out illegal immigrants.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was approved by Parliament in its recently concluded winter session and became an act after Presidential assent.

The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

