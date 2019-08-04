Maha: One injured as house collapses near Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): A 17-year-old boy sustained injuries after a house near Hanuman Mandir in Thakur Pada area of Mumbra got collapsed on Sunday, police said.

Soon after the incident was reported, the police rushed to the spot along with a fire brigade team.

All the houses in the nearby locality have been evacuated and sealed.

Rescue operations are currently underway. (ANI)

