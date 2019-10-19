Maha polls: Income Tax dept seizes Rs 29 cr cash in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Investigation Wing of the Income Tax Department has seized unaccounted cash of Rs 29 crore in Mumbai since the Model Code of Conduct came into force for the Assembly election in Maharashtra.

"The department is giving special attention to the movement of unaccounted cash, valuables and also the prohibition of distribution of cash by deploying its Quick Response Teams at sensitive places in all 36 Assembly constituencies," a press release said.

The department, as per the release, is working in coordination with the police and other law enforcement agencies to ensure the conduct of free and fair elections.

"A multi-pronged strategy has been carved out for the remaining period of the election to prohibit misuse of cash and valuables," it said.

Elections are slated to take place on October 21, while counting of votes will be held on October 24 in Maharashtra. (ANI)

