Maha: Rain hits life in Mumbai; hundreds stranded at LTT Railway station

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Hundreds of passengers were left stranded at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) railway station on Sunday after the Central Railway announced the cancellation and diversion of trains due to the heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Mumbai.

Coming to the aid, BMC Ward officer from L Ward distributed food packages and tea to the stranded passengers at the railway station.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the intensity of rainfall will continue for the next 24 hours. In view of the same, the Mumbai University has postponed its exams for students of open learning, which were scheduled for Monday.

"University has postponed its exams for students of open learning, scheduled for 5th August, in view of forecast of heavy rains," said Vinod Malale, Mumbai University Public Relations Officer (PRO).

In addition, schools and colleges in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Mumbai city and Mumbai suburbs will also stay closed on Monday.

"Due to the IMD warning for tomorrow, holiday declared for schools and colleges in Mumbai & MMR, Palghar, Thane, Raigad districts," CMO Maharashtra tweeted.

About 150 students of MIT College who were stranded due to waterlogging inside the college building were shifted to a safe place by fire brigade Pune team. (ANI)

