Passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport due to delay in flights

Maha rains: Schools, junior colleges to remain closed in Mumbai, Thane

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 03:40 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): In view of the forecast of heavy rains, all schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Konkan regions will remain closed on September 5, informed Maharashtra education minister Ashish Shelar.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday declared that schools under its jurisdiction will be used as shelters for housing people stranded due to rain.
On Wednesday, BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner, A Jarhad, visited Manohardas school near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, to take stock of the situation and to ensure people stranded due to rains were being taken care of.
As incessant rains lashed Mumbai and Maharashtra, life was thrown out of gear with delay in train and flight services causing great inconvenience to passengers.
However, train services resumed on Kurla to Kalyan route and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Goregaon route after rains relented late on Wednesday evening. Private bus services also resumed after water receded in Dadar.
Flight operations have also been severely hit due to rains. Air India tweeted on Wednesday: "Passenger Alert !! Due to heavy rains, flights out of Mumbai will be delayed. Passengers are requested to check flight status through Air India website, Mobile App or Customer care."
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in several parts of the city and suburbs in the next 48 hours. "Mumbai most likely to get continuous rains and showers with the possibility of extremely heavy falls at isolated places in city and suburbs for the next 48 hours," an IMD release read.
The weather forecasting agency has predicted that the maximum and minimum temperature is most likely to remain around 25 degree Celcius and 23 degree Celcius, respectively.
Relentless rains in several parts across Maharashtra has resulted in massive water logging and flood-like situation in some regions. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 03:12 IST

