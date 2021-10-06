Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 (ANI): Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Wednesday called for a statewide bandh on October 11 against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident, said Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil.
The MVA is a coalition of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena. All three parties and their allied partners will participate in the bandh tomorrow, noted Patil.
A total of eight people including four farmers died in violence in the Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh that took place on October 3. (ANI)
Maha Vikas Aghadi govt calls for Maharashtra bandh on October 11 over Lakhimpur Kheri incident
ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2021 18:57 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 (ANI): Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Wednesday called for a statewide bandh on October 11 against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident, said Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil.