Maha: Woman gives birth to child at Panvel Railway Station

Panvel (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): A woman gave birth to a child at the Panvel railway station on Thursday morning.

She was able to give birth to the child with the help of a doctor at the Railway's One Rupee Clinic and the railway staff.

The woman was traveling from Nerul in Navi Mumbai to the Panvel area in Raigad district of Maharashtra.

The mother and the child are healthy and have been shifted to a hospital for further treatment. (ANI)

