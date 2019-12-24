Maha: Woman's body found in suitcase in Latur

Latur (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 24 (ANI): A woman's body was found here in a suitcase on Tuesday.

"The body has decayed as the suitcase in which it had been kept was apparently thrown in a water body. Due to this it has become difficult to identify the woman," Latur police said.

Police are investigating the possibility of whether the woman was raped before she was killed.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

