Maha: Women, girls tie Rakhis to NDRF personnel in flood-affected Sangli district

Sangli (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Scintillating with joy and smiles, after being rescued from various flood-affected areas across Sangli district, women and girls here tied 'rakhis' on the wrists of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel in Sangli's Pakija Masjid area on Monday.

Many women and girls including lady police personnel expressed their gratitude towards security personnel by tying Rakhi on their wrists on Monday.

This comes a few days before the Hindu festival of Rakshabandhan -- a day when women tie Rakhi on the wrist of their brothers.

A large number of security forces have been deployed in the flood-affected areas of Sangli district.

Earlier on Sunday, some women in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district were seen tying 'rakhis' on the wrist of their 'saviours', Indian Navy personnel.

Surrounded by floodwater and gripped with a shortage of daily supplies, some women in Rajapur village expressing gratitude towards the security personnel tied them Rakhi.

Pictures of women tying 'rakhis' were shared by Navy spokesperson on Twitter which gained widespread praised by netizens.

Over 15 teams of Navy have been carrying out rescue operations in flood-affected areas of Kolhapur district.

Besides Navy, the Air Force, Army and personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are also engaged in relief and rescue operations. (ANI)

