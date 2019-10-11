Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a previous engagement (file photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a previous engagement (file photo)

Mahabalipuram: Modi, Xi to have total engagement of 6 hours during 2-day summit

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 14:58 IST

Mahabalipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will engage for a total period of six hours during the Second Informal Summit in Mahabalipuram from October 11 to 12, as per sources.
Both the leaders reached Chennai on Friday. Xi was accorded a grand welcome, wherein lines of children wearing masks of the two leaders were waving flags of India and China on the streets from where the official motorcade passed.
While the two leaders on Friday are scheduled to undertake guided tours of UNESCO sites in the historic coastal city, the talks between Modi and Xi are scheduled for Saturday.
The one-on-one meeting is scheduled to be held for almost 40 minutes. It is supposed to start at 10 am, the sources said, adding that the two sides are slated to issue their press statements. The delegation-level talks will take place following the one-on-one engagement.
"The process started in June when the first team came here for recce," the source also stated.
Local Tamil delicacies will be served to the visiting Chinese dignitary in the dinner hosted by Modi in Xi's honour on Friday.
The Second Informal Summit takes forward the 'Wuhan spirit' which was forged during the inaugural meet between the two leaders in the Chinese city in 2018. The Wuhan Informal Summit, held from April 27 to 28 last year, saw the two leaders indulge in candid conversations in a relaxed environment.
Last year's meet played a crucial role in easing bilateral ties after the 72-day long Doklam standoff which occurred between Indian and Chinese troops in 2017. The incident was triggered by the Chinese side trying to undertake construction work in the trijunction area India, China, and Bhutan border. After several rounds of negotiations, India and China decided to mutually disengage.
The Mahabalipuram Informal Summit will provide an opportunity to the Chinese President and PM Modi to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and to exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement. This summit will mostly be similar to the one in Wuhan. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 15:17 IST

India rolls out red carpet to welcome Xi in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): A red carpet was rolled out on Friday to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping in the city with a grand cultural performance at the airport and school students waving flags of India and China in full display. Children in a large number were also seen holding

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 15:17 IST

Sandeep Dikshit writes 'personal letter' to PC Chacko

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, has written a "personal letter" to party leader PC Chacko.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 15:17 IST

Facing acute shortage of arms, terrorists are attempting to...

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Northern Army commander Lt General Ranbir Singh said that terrorists are facing acute shortage of arms and hence are attempting to snatch the weapons from Police Stations or from Special Police Officers (SPOs).

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 15:08 IST

Uzbek woman living in Mumbai alleges raped by police officer

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against a police officer after a woman from Uzbekistan alleged that she was raped by him for years.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 15:05 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Elderly couple climbs water tank demanding land money

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 11(ANI): An elderly couple climbed atop a water tank in Harishchandrapuram village earlier on Friday alleging that they have been duped of their hard-earned money on the pretext of a land deal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 14:56 IST

Delhi: Fire breaks out at chemical warehouse in Shastri Park area

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): A chemical warehouse in Delhi's Shashtri Park area was engulfed in fire on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 14:50 IST

Several vehicles stranded at Jammu-Srinagar NH following landslide

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Hundreds of trucks and other vehicles were stranded at Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) for the past 19 hours owing to a massive landslide which took place in Mehad area.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 14:45 IST

Police conduct searches in Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border after...

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Police on Friday conducted searches in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh border area in the wake of recovery of arms in the past few days from various parts in the region.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 14:37 IST

MH: Police arrest 3, seizes narcotics worth Rs 1.5 crore

Washim (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Police arrested three persons and seized narcotics worth Rs 1.5 crore from Karanja here, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Vasant Pardeshi on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 14:35 IST

In Mamallapuram, Xi Jinping to relish 'Taste of India'

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has arrived in India to kick start an informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mamallapuram, will be served with south Indian cuisine tonight.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 14:32 IST

Modi-Xi summit: Kalakshetra students to perform at Mamallapuram

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): A cultural programme will be held on Friday evening by students of famed dance group Kalakshetra in the honour of Chinese President Xi Jinping who arrived in Chennai to initiate a two-day informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coastal city

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 14:30 IST

West Bengal: Police suspect someone close to family behind...

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Police suspect someone close to the family of RSS worker Bandhuprakash Pal behind his killing along with his pregnant wife Beauty Pal and their son, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Tannoy Sarkar on Friday.

Read More
iocl