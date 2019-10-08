Mahabalipuram: Preparations in full swing for informal summit between Modi, Xi-Jinping

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 19:25 IST

Dusshera: Take up one mission this year and work to fulfil it,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended the Dussehra celebrations at Ram Leela maidan in Dwarka here and in his address said that India is a land of festivals and that every festival brings our society together. He also urged people to take up and fulfill on