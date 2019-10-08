Cleanliness drivers and other arrangements are in full swing in the historic town of Mahabalipuram in Chennai. Photo/ANI
Mahabalipuram: Preparations in full swing for informal summit between Modi, Xi-Jinping

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 19:43 IST

Mahabalipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): The historic town of Mahabalipuram is all set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping for the second informal summit in Tamil Nadu.
The arrangements are in full swing with administration working round the clock to ensure adequate security and cleanliness across the city for the summit.
"We are happy that our area got cleaned as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are likely to visit soon. This is a historic place and now with the expected visit of the two leaders, the city has got cleaner, roads have been repaired and security arrangements have been made," a sculptor told ANI.
"We are happy that our Mahabalipuram will be known globally and tourism will increase because of this visit," he added.
Xi is expected to visit Mahabalipuram for his second informal summit with PM Modi in the coming days.
Earlier in the day, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin expressed happiness over the upcoming visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu for an informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

