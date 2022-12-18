'Mahabharat' characters of previous government indulged in extortion for job recruitments: UP CM Yogi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday took a jibe at the previous government of Samajwadi Party (SP) and said that all the 'characters of Mahabharat' fanned out to do extortion in job recruitments in the state.

"All characters of 'Mahabharat' - chacha, mama, bhatija - fanned out to do extortion in job recruitments, however, now all the job processes are transparent, ensuring selection solely on basis of merit," Adityanath said.

He also distributed appointment letters to about 1395 newly-recruited assistant teachers and lectures in Lucknow.

"Transparency and a corruption-free atmosphere in UP has reduced the unemployment rate from 19 per cent to about 2 per cent. In the last five and a half years, the government has ensured every eligible gets employment," Yogi said.

Under Mission Rozgar, about 123 assistant teachers and 1272 lecturers were given their appointment letters.



The Chief Minister on the occasion congratulated the team of the UP Public Service Commission for making the recruitment process transparent and fair.

"Today no one can complain about nepotism, casteism and corruption in recruitments. Every process of recruitment was extended under mission rozgar in UP since 2017. Resultantly, where appointments could not be made for years, success was achieved in providing more than 5 lakh government jobs in 5 and a half years," Yogi further said.

He said that under the leadership of PM Modi, action is being taken to connect more than 10 lakh youth with jobs and employment in various departments of the Centre.

"Through Mission Rojgar, work is being done to increase the limitless possibilities of jobs and employment for the youth of the country and the state in their own state and country," he said adding that a person often becomes careless after getting a government job and that there is a need to overcome it.

"Just as you become responsible towards the family, in the same way you have to become responsible towards the school, college, class, yourself and the children," he said.

The CM said that educational institutions will have to be prepared for local requirements as well.

"We have made 1.26 lakh fair appointments in Basic Education Council, more than 40,000 fair appointments in government and non-government aided colleges in secondary education. The transparent process in recruitment inspires you to be honest in life and work," he stated. (ANI)

