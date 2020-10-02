'Mahagathbandhan' finalises seat distribution, Congress to field 70, Left 30

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 2 (ANI): The seat-sharing for "Mahagathbandhan" has been finalised ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, said sources on Friday adding that Congress will be contesting nearly 70 seats whereas the Left parties will field candidates on around 30 seats.

RJD will give 70 seats to Congress but will not let them have a seat of their choice.



Senior NDA leaders also held a meeting in Patna on Thursday regarding the finalisation of seats for the Assembly polls and are likely to announce the seat-sharing formula before October 4 in Delhi.

The first phase of the nomination has already begun in Bihar for 71 seats and the Election Commission of India is busy in the preparation of state election monitoring all poll-related matters with officials.

There are a total of 243 Assembly seats in Bihar. (ANI)

