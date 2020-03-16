Mahakal Temple bans devotees at bhasm aarti, restricts entry to sanctum sanctorum till March 31

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Amid coronavirus outbreak, devotees will not be allowed to attend 'bhasm aarti' at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain till March 31 while the entry to the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine will also be restricted.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple Committee announced that the restrictions will be in place till March 31 as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

The decision was taken at a meeting attended by members of the temple committee, administrators and priests of the shrine.

Till date, 114 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India.

The World Health Organisation has expressed concern over the matter and has declared coronavirus as a pandemic. (ANI)

