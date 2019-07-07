Mahakutami leaders taken into preventive custody for staging protests in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): The Hyderabad city police on Saturday took 57 Mahakutami leaders into preventive custody for taking out procession regarding suicides of intermediate students at Charminar.

"The leaders Anjan Kumar Yadav, Professor Kodandaram and others started the procession from Charminar in the memory of intermediate students. They had planned to collect donations from people for the students," said B Anjaiah, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Charminar.

They were taken into custody at around 12 noon and were freed after one hour, added Anjaiah. (ANI)

