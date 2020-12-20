Mahanadi Riverine Port project In Kendrapara district gathers momentum

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 20 (ANI): A higher level team of the State government led by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy along with VK Pandian, Secretary, 5T and Manoj Mishra, Special Secretary, Commerce and Transport visited the proposed Mahanadi Riverine Port site.

The Senior officers traveled to the proposed site on a vessel of Paradip Port Trust (PPT) together with PPT Chairman Rinkesh Roy and other Officials.

It may be recalled that the Ministry of Port, Shipping and Waterways has agreed to the State government's proposal for the Riverine Port to be developed by PPT for which the formal MoU with the State Govt. is under finalisation.

The Port will come up at Akhadasali village under Mahakalapada Block in Kendrapara district, 13 kilometers from the river mouth at Paradip.

This all-weather and multi-user Port on river Mahanadi will be set up in PPP mode with a capacity of 54 MTPA and an estimated cost of Rs.4,062 Cr, of which 22 MTIPA capacity will be created in the first phase at a cost of Rs 2,562 crores.



PPT will develop supporting project infrastructures like rail and road connectivity and dredging requirements of the Port.

The State government has identified 300 hectares of land for the project. The State government will also provide the necessary support to PPT in respect of any additional Land required for the Project.

Notably in 2018, the State Govt. has decided to go ahead with Mahanadi Riverine Port and an RFQ was issued.

However, the Project couldn't progress due to lack of interest by potential bidders. PPT then evinced interest in the Project and consequently, the MoU is proposed to be signed with the State Govt.

On commissioning, the Port will provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to more than 4000 persons in the first phase and about another 1,700 in the 2nd phase.

The riverine Port, along with the State-aided Haridaspur Paradip Railway line, will go a long way in boosting the economy of the Kendrapara district. (ANI)

