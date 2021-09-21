Mahant Giri death case: Disciple Anand Giri booked for abetment of suicide

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against Anand Giri, the disciple of Mahant Narendra Giri, chief of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, who was found dead at the Baghambari Math in Prayagraj.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar told ANI that FIR against Anand Giri has been filed under IPC Section 306 (Abetment of suicide) in connection with Mahant Giri's death.

"The FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint filed by another disciple Amar Giri Pawan Maharaj," the ADG said.

Kumar also informed that the accused Anand Giri was taken into police custody on Monday after his name surfaced, along with two other names, in a suicide note found in the revered saint's death case.

Meanwhile, Anand Giri earlier said, "It is a big conspiracy by people who used to extort money from Guruji and wrote my name in the letter. It needs to be investigated as guru Ji has not written a letter in his life and could not do suicide. His handwriting needs to be probed."

Anand Giri, further appealed, "I have spent my entire life over there and never took any money. Everything was good between me and Guru Ji. Hence I request the government to investigate the matter thoroughly."

The ABAP President was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Baghambari Math located residence on Monday. (ANI)