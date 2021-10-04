Mahant Nritya Gopal Das' condition stable, says Medanta hospital

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 4 (ANI): The condition of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who is undergoing treatment in Medanta hospital in Lucknow, is currently 'stable', informed the hospital in a medical bulletin on Monday.

As per the bulletin, the condition of Gopal Das has improved and he is being kept under the close supervision of the Critical Care Specialists and the Urology team in the ICU.



Calling his condition satisfactory, the bulletin said that he is stable and his oxygen support and urinary infections have decreased.

Earlier on Sunday, Gopal Das was admitted to the ICU of Medanta hospital in Lucknow due to difficulty in breathing and lack of urine and infection.

The bulletin further informed that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid a visit to Gopal Das today evening and wished him a speedy recovery. (ANI)

