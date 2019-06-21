Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadavis perform yoga on fifth International Yoga Day. Photo/ANI
Maharashtra: Ramdev, Fadnavis perform yoga on fifth International Yoga Day

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 06:45 IST

Nanded (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 21 (ANI): On the occasion of fifth International Yoga Day, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Friday performed yoga here along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his followers.
Thousands of people participated in the event and performed various yoga asanas. Fadnavis was also seen following various yoga postures.
Ramdev's organisation Patanjali has today organized programs in one lakh villages across India.
The theme of 5th International Yoga Day 2019 is "Climate Action".
The word "Yoga" is derived from the Sanskrit root 'yuj' meaning "to join", "to yoke" or "to unite". Yoga is based on an extremely subtle science which focuses on bringing harmony between mind and body. Yoga works on one's body, mind, emotion and energy.
The main Yoga Day event will be held in Jharkhand's Ranchi at 6.30 am where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform Yoga along with the other participants.
As many as 30,000 people are expected to participate in the event, for which security has been beefed up across the city.
Several departments of the defence are conducting Yoga programmes on the fifth international yoga day. The striking yogic poses have now become a norm amongst the defence personnel in India.
Personnel of 9th Battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) also performed 'River Yoga' in Digaru river near Teju, Lohitpur this morning.
In the United Nation, Yoga day was celebrated on Thursday that would be followed by a panel of discussion today.
The idea of the International Day of Yoga was first proposed by PM Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014.
Happy World Yoga Day! (ANI)

iocl