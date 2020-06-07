Maharana Pratap statue unveiled in Rajasthan's Baran, crowd flouts social distancing norms

Baran (Rajasthan) [India], June 7 (ANI): Social distancing norms were seen being violated as people gathered in large numbers at Pratap Chowk in Baran for the inauguration ceremony of Maharana Pratap's statue on Saturday.

Congress MLA Panachand Meghwal along with other party leaders also took part in the event.

A police booth located in front of the place where the event was organized. Moreover, at a distance of 200 metres from this area over two dozen people have been found positive for COVID-19 recently.

BJP leader Prem Narayan Galav termed this as "shameful."

"Where politics and social activities have been banned in the area, organizing such programs in the presence of police shows how Congress is getting police protection. Police take action against an ordinary person when Section 144 is imposed, but the administration is silent on the willful mistake of Congress leaders," said Galav. (ANI)

