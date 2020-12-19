Maharashra ACB arrests Income tax inspector for demanding, accepting bribe

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested an Income Tax inspector for demanding and accepting a bribe in Maharashtra's Kolhapur.

As per an official release, ACB acted on a complaint against 35-year-old inspector Pratap Chavan working with the Income-tax department.



"Chavan had demanded Rs 14 lakh from a doctor. He had threatened the doctor saying he will have to pay Rs 50 lakh for not paying an income tax for the last six years and will also have to face legal action, however, to avoid the penalty as well as action the officer offered to mediate and solve the problem for which he demanded Rs 20 lakh from the doctor. The amount was kept Rs 14 lakh after discussion of which Rs 10 lakh was supposed to be paid as the first installment," the statement said.

The statement said that registered a complaint with the anti-corruption bureau and accordingly a trap was set in which the income tax inspector was caught red hand while accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh in Kolhapur.

"ACB has now registered a case and is investigating the matter further," it added. (ANI)

