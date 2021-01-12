Maharashra govt bringing Shakti Act to take strict action in cases of crimes against women and girls: Minister

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said that the state government is bringing Shakti Act to take strict action in cases of crime against women and girls.



"We are bringing Shakti Act to take strict action in the cases of crimes against women and girls. A Joint Selection Committee has been chosen for it. The meeting has already taken place," Deshmukh said.

He said, "The committee came to Nagpur today. It will go to Aurangabad and Mumbai later. We will also take the opinions and suggestions of women organisations. We have also invited organisations of lawyers."

"After the suggestions come in, the committee will discuss them and make a decision," he added. (ANI)

