Maharashtra: 10 children die in fire at Bhandara hospital

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): As many as 10 children died in a fire that broke out at Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital at 2 am on Saturday.

As per Dr Pramod Khandate, Civil Surgeon, Bhandara, Maharashtra, seven children were rescued from the unit.



"There were 17 newborn children admitted in the SNCU unit at the time when the fire broke out. The nurse on duty opened the door of the unit and saw a large amount of smoke in the room. She immediately told the hospital officials and fire brigades were called," he said.

He further said that seven out of 17 children were rescued.

"The fire brigade reached the spot and started the rescue operation with the help of the people in the hospital. 10 children died in SNCU," he added. (ANI)

