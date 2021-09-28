Maharashtra: 10 people die due to incessant rainfall in Marathwada region

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): At least ten people have died along in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra due to heavy rainfall for the past two days, an official informed on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Divisional Commissioner Revenue Parag Soman said, "Torrential rains lashing parts of Marathwada region of Maharashtra during the past two days have claimed the lives of ten people and several animals. The region has also reported few incidents of house collapse."

The official informed that the incessant rain also damaged the Kharif crop across the region.



He further stated that the Beed district of the region was most affected in which three persons and a total of 203 animals died in rain-related incidents.

"Two persons each in Osmanabad and Parbhani districts, one each in Latur, Jalna and Nanded district were reported died. While 28 incidents of house collapse were reported in the region so far," Soman added.

Further, he said that three houses were flooded due to flood water of the Manjira river at Vakadi village in Kalamb taluka of Osmanabad district. "NDRF team from Pune saved their lives during a rescue operation in the district," the official said.

National Disaster Response Force on Monday informed that a team of NDRF has been deployed in Osmanabad ahead of Cyclone Gulab. (ANI)

