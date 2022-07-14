Maharashtra: 10 workers stuck in swollen Vaitarna river rescued by NDRF

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): With heavy rainfall continuing to pound Mumbai and surrounding areas, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Thursday rescued 10 stranded workers of a private company from Palghar, officials said.

The workers were trapped in the rising water level of the Vaitarana river near Bahadoli village and were engaged for construction work by an infrastructure company.

"On receiving requisition from Tehsildar- Palghar, that 10 workers of GR infrastructure are trapped in Vaitarna river near village Bahadoli, Manor, NDRF team at Palghar moved for a rescue operation. The same team which was engaged in search and rescue at Vasai collapsed site reached the incident site at 1900 hrs on 13/7/22. NDRF kept constant vigil throughout the night and applied prudence in using all available resources to rescue trapped persons," said NDRF officials.

NDRF successfully rescued all 10 trapped workers from the site.



Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday took note of the rainfall situation and said that he had directed the officials to keep emergency services on alert.

"I have directed the district officials to keep emergency services on alert, to ensure that no untoward incident occurs and assistance reaches the affected people in time," said Shinde.

The Regional Meteorological Center of Mumbai on Wednesday predicted that moderate to heavy rain is likely to occur in the city and suburbs for the next 24 hours.

"Moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 45-55 kmph very likely," the Regional Meteorological Center of Mumbai said.

It further predicted the possibility of very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in isolated places for the next 48 hours. (ANI)

