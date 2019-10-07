Maharashtra: 10th edition of Indo-Maldives Joint Military Exercise commences in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): The 10th edition of the Indo-Maldives Joint Military Exercise called 'Exercise Ekuverin-2019', kicked off on Monday with a grand opening ceremony at Aundh Military Station in Maharashtra's Pune.

During the 14-days long exercise, counter-terrorism drills in an international environment would be practised and rehearsed by the Indian and Maldivian Army contingents. The primary focus of the joint exercise will remain on subunit level drills, procedures and ability to operate jointly with seamless interoperability.

The participating contingents comprising of 45 members each, marched in together at the Shivneri Drill Ground of Aundh Military Station. The Parade was commanded by Major MS Negi, who is part of the participating Indian Contingent.

The Maldivian contingent is being represented by Marine troops of Maldivian National Defence Force, while the Indian side is being represented by a battalion of the MAHAR regiment. Approximately platoon strength of both the battalions will participate in this joint exercise.

The joint exercise will bring out practical aspects of the joint training and put in practice the validated drills and procedures through numerous situation based discussion and tactical exercises to conduct joint counter-insurgency operations under the United Nations mandate. (ANI)

