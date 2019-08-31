Maharashtra: 12 critically injured shifted from Shirpur hospital for better medical aid

Dhule (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): BJP MP Heena Gavit on Saturday said that 12 persons registered with the Shirpur hospital have been shifted to other hospitals as they sustained critical injuries after an explosion at a chemical factory in Dhule district of Maharashtra.

After meeting the victims of the explosion and authorities of the hospital, the BJP MP from Nandurbar Lok Sabha seat Gavit told media persons, "Around 37 people, including 12 dead were registered with this hospital. Other 12 people sustained critical injuries have been shifted to other hospitals and those who have minor injuries are being treated here," she said.

According to the Superintended of Police, Vishwa Padhare, 12 people have lost their lives and 58 people have been injured.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of deceased.

The State Disaster Resource Force (SDRF) is carrying out rescue operation in the area and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is on alert.

Dhule's Guardian Minister Dadaji Bhuse has reached the spot along with the District Collector (DC) Ganga Dharan D. (ANI)

