Maharashtra: 12 dead as heavy rains, flood wreak havoc in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The death toll due to heavy rains and floods in Pune has mounted to 12 after another body was recovered by fire brigade officials.

One more body was recovered by fire brigade officials from Ambegaon Khurd area.

Condoling the deaths, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that state government was closely monitoring the situation."Pained to know about the loss of lives in and around Pune due to heavy rains. My deepest condolences to the families. We are providing all possible assistance needed. State disaster management officials and control room in continuous touch with Pune collector and PMC," he tweeted.

According to Pune district administration, at least 150 houses have been damaged due to the sudden flow from upstream after excess water was discharged from Nazare Dam.

Two more teams of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) have been deployed for flood rescue operations in the city - one team each at Katraj and Baramati.

Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram has declared a holiday in schools and colleges of Pune city, Purandar, Baramati, Bhor and Haveli Tehsils for Thursday.

Six people were killed in a wall collapse incident in Sahkarnagar area on Wednesday while one other body was found by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in a vehicle in a canal near Sinhagad road on Thursday morning. Among the seven deceased, one is a child.

Three teams of NDRF including one in Baramati and two others in city area have been deployed in the district of search and rescue operation. (ANI)

