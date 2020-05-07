Maharashtra: 130 stranded pilgrims in Nashik sent back to Punjab

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): A total of 130 pilgrims who were stranded at a Gurudwara in the Manmad area of Nashik have been sent back to Punjab in buses arranged by the Maharashtra Government.

All the pilgrims have been medically screened, and they will be quarantined for 14 days on their arrival in Punjab.

Besides, all the government protocols and preventive measures against COVID-19 will be adhered to during the travel.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had allowed the movement of people -- including migrant labours, workers, students, tourists, and others -- and also provided the procedure for the same. (ANI)

