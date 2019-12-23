Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): A 15-year-old girl was seriously injured in an acid attack by unknown miscreants in Mumbai's Vikhroli area.
The incident took place at around 6:30 am on Sunday. According to police, the girl had gone on a morning walk when she was attacked.
A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)
Maharashtra: 15-year-old girl seriously injured in acid attack
ANI | Updated: Dec 23, 2019 23:40 IST
