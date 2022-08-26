Maharashtra: 18 people stuck in lift at Andheri railway station; fault restored later

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 (ANI): A total of 18 people got stuck in a lift due to a fault at the Andheri railway station in Mumbai on Friday.



The Railway Protection Force (RPF) informed, "A total of 18 people were stuck in a lift due to a fault at Andheri station. All of them were taken out of the lift. Some were sent to hospital."

As per the information from the Chief Public Relations Officer of the Western Railway, the incident took place at platform number 2/3 in Andheri. The fault was later restored by the electrical staff.

"On platform no. 2/3 in Andheri Station one lift got faulty at 07.30 pm. Approx 10-15 people were in the lift, it was restored at 07.50 pm by the Electrical staff," Western Railway CPRO said. (ANI)

