Representative Image
Representative Image

Maharashtra: 2 arrested for molesting South African woman

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 13:16 IST

Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI): Police have arrested two people, including a minor, for allegedly molesting a woman of South African nationality under Shrivardhan police station limits of Maharashtra's Raigad district.
The incident took place on June 6 when the woman was going to her hotel room. The two bike-borne people molested her on the road.
Later, the police registered a case under Sections 354, 354 (D) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They soon managed to catch both men with the help of CCTV footage. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:23 IST

Man arrested for brandishing fake gun at Mumbai airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI): State police on Saturday arrested one person in connection with brandishing a fake gun in the parking lot of Mumbai Airport yesterday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:23 IST

ED summons Chanda Kochchar in ICICI Bank-Videocon case

New Delhi (India), June 8 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday once again summoned former ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar for questioning on Monday in connection with ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:16 IST

Faridabad: Fire at private school kills 3, including 2 students

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], June 8 (ANI): Three people, including two children, died after a fire broke out at a private school and a cloth godown located under it in Dabua Colony of Faridabad on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:14 IST

Clearance of snow in full swing ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 8 (ANI): With Amarnath Yatra slated to begin from July 1, the snow clearing operation on the tracks is in full swing with 800 labourers employed to clear the almost 32-Km route from Chandanwari upto the holy cave.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:12 IST

Indian construction market to grow by 7.1 per cent

New Delhi (India) Jun 8 (ANI): Indian construction market is expected to grow on an average by 7.1% each year and it would become the third largest by 2025, an arbitration panel claimed on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:10 IST

46 varieties of mangoes on display at Rajasthan's first Mango festival

Banswara (Rajasthan) [India], June 8 (ANI): Around 46 unique varieties of mangoes grown in Banswara region are put to display during a first mango festival organised at Kushalbhog Ground of Banswara in Rajasthan. The festival will continue till June 9.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:04 IST

In Modi's Kerala visit, his clothes have a message

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], June 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi opted for the traditional attire of Kerala for a visit to the state's Thrissur on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 13:48 IST

Woman caught on camera beating mother-in-law, held

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], June 8 (ANI): The woman, who was caught on camera mercilessly beating her elderly mother-in-law in Haryana, has been arrested, informed Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 13:45 IST

India rejected negativity, voted positivity in polls

Guruvayur (Kerala) [India], June 8 (ANI): In a veiled message to the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the people of the country have completely rejected negativity and their vote in the Lok Sabha elections reflected positivity for making a new India.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 13:35 IST

PM Modi to lead main event of International Yoga Day in Ranchi

New Delhi [India], June 08 (ANI): The main event of the fifth International Yoga Day on June 21 will be held in Ranchi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the programme.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 13:05 IST

Hope Mamata attends NITI Aayog event: Rajiv Kumar

New Delhi [India], June 08 (ANI): A day after Mamata Banerjee refused to attend the governing council meeting, NITI Aayog Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Saturday expressed hope that the West Bengal chief minister will take part in the upcoming event.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 13:00 IST

PM assures Kerala of assistance in tackling Nipah

Guruvayur (Kerala) [India], June 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured the people of Kerala that the Centre was working closely with the state government to provide all necessary arrangements required to deal with the Nipah virus problem that has cropped up in the state.

Read More
iocl