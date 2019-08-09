Maharashtra: 2 booked under Narcotics Act

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested two people and seized drugs worth over Rs 15 lakhs from them in the Khar west area here.

Senior Police Inspector of Khar police station, Gajanan Kabdule said that 8 grams of cocaine worth Rs 48,000 and 378 grams of MD worth over Rs 15 lakh has been seized. A car and Rs 12,470 in cash have also seized from them.

The accused have been identified as Dilawar Shaukat Momin (40) and Moh Mustafa Sadikali Shaikh (48).

Both the accused have a previous criminal record with Dilawar having two cases of narcotics registered against him.

The police have registered a case under Section 8(c), 21, 22, 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. (ANI)

