Maharashtra: 2 booked under Narcotics Act

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 03:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested two people and seized drugs worth over Rs 15 lakhs from them in the Khar west area here.
Senior Police Inspector of Khar police station, Gajanan Kabdule said that 8 grams of cocaine worth Rs 48,000 and 378 grams of MD worth over Rs 15 lakh has been seized. A car and Rs 12,470 in cash have also seized from them.
The accused have been identified as Dilawar Shaukat Momin (40) and Moh Mustafa Sadikali Shaikh (48).
Both the accused have a previous criminal record with Dilawar having two cases of narcotics registered against him.
The police have registered a case under Section 8(c), 21, 22, 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 03:48 IST

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): BJP on Thursday hit out at TMC after the Siliguri Metropolitan Police denied permission to Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) to hold a rally in support of the abrogation of Article 370.

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 03:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): With only a few months to go for Assembly elections in Maharashtra, political party leaders continue to switch loyalties.

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 02:22 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Congress MP from Bhongir, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging a scam of "thousands of crores of rupees" in executing the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 02:07 IST

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): One person was brutally thrashed and hung from a tree here on the suspicion that he had stolen mobile phone.

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 01:22 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): A 21-year-old student who hanged himself to death on August 4 took the extreme step as he was unable to repay the large sum of money he had borrowed from a friend to bet on a cricket match, according to a suicide note allegedly written by him, police said on

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 01:13 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Over two lakh people have been rescued and evacuated to safer places in Maharashtra, according to official estimates.

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 01:12 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Nipender Singh, a relative of Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Thursday demanded polygraph and narco-analysis tests of the latter should be conducted to know about the truth.

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 00:09 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 9 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories and keeping them under the direct control of the Centre was a "well thought" decision and asserted that under the new system, the region will be freed from terrori

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 00:06 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Reaching out to people of Jammu and Kashmir with a promise of peace, jobs, investments and prosperity and urging the youth to take charge of development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed hope that the region will soon come out of the negative impact of

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Former President Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit Mukherjee and daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee on Thursday were elated at their father being conferred with the highest civilian honour of Bharat Ratna at a grand ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:19 IST

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): A group of girl students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Somandepalli village here broke down in front of the state's Backward Class (BC) Welfare Minister M Sankar Narayana while complaining about the problems they face in school.

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:17 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Telangana BJP will request Union Home Minister Amit Shah to declare September 17 as liberation day of Hyderabad so that it can be celebrated officially, the party's state unit chief said on Thursday.

