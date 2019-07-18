Maharashtra: 2 held for smuggling foreign currency worth Rs 35.41 lakh

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Customs officials have arrested two passengers, who allegedly were trying to smuggle out foreign currency and seized Rs 35.41 lakh from them.

The two have been identified as Balaji Mustapure and Mayur Bhaskar Patil.

"The officers of customs at Pune international airport intercepted two passengers Balaji Mustapure and Mayur Bhaskar Patil in the departure area who allegedly were trying to smuggle out foreign currency through SpiceJet flight on July 16," Vaishali Patange, Joint Commissioner of Customs, said in a statement.

During the inquiry, both passengers stated that the currency did not belong to them but had been given to them to be handed over to someone in Dubai.

The foreign currency which was Saudi Arabian Riyal was seized under the reasonable belief that the same was being attempted to be smuggled out of India and hence had become liable for confiscation under provisions of the Customs Act 1962 read with FEMA, 2000, Patange said.

In the statement recorded under section 108 of the Customs Act 1962, the passengers admitted conscious possession, carriage, and concealment of the currency.

Further investigation is under process. (ANI)

