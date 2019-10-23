Maharashtra: 2 held with 39 crude bombs in Kolhapur

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Kolhapur police on Wednesday arrested two people for allegedly possessing 39 crude bombs and some explosive materials.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that these bombs were made for wild boar hunting.

A thorough investigation into the matter has been carried out to find out if the accused had some other motives too.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)