Maharashtra: 2 Naxals killed in police encounter in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Two Naxals were killed by the police in an encounter in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra today.

According to police, the encounter took place in Gyarapatti jungle area falling under Korchi Taluka in the district.

The gunbattle took place during the night when commandos of C-60, a specialised anti-Naxal Unit of Maharashtra police, were combing the area.

A large number of daily use items were recovered from the incident spot.

At present, the police are making efforts to identify the deceased.

Yesterday, six Naxals were killed in three separate encounters with the police in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. The encounters took place in Sukma, Bijapur and Dantewada districts. (ANI)

