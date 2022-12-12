Maharashtra: 2 students die, several injured in Raigad bus accident

Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): At least two students died and several others were injured after a bus carrying 48 students overturned in the Raigad district of Maharashtra on Sunday evening, said police.

The incident occurred in the Khopoli police station area.

According to the Raigad Police, the students were returning to Chembur after a picnic. Suddenly the driver lost control of the bus and overturned.

The injured students were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The condition of some of them was reported to be critical.

"The students were returning from a picnic when the bus overturned. A case is being registered," said Gauri More Patil, senior police inspector, Pune Express Highway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)