Maharashtra: 2 trains cancelled, 6 short-terminated, 13 diverted due to waterlogging at Ambernath

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Two trains were cancelled, 6 short-terminated while 13 others were diverted on Saturday due to heavy rainfall and overflowing Ulhas river resulting in water-logging at Ambernath here.

"Due to heavy rainfall compounded with overflowing Ulhas River resulting in water-logging at Ambernath, 2 trains are cancelled, 6 short-terminated and 13 trains are diverted," said Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Sunil Udasi in a statement.

Among the trains cancelled are train number 22105/22106 and 12298, Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Indrayani Express and Pune-Ahmedabad Duranto Express respectively, both commencing journeys on July 27 were cancelled, said the statement.

Train numbers 51028 Pandharpur-Mumbai Fast Passenger, 17412 Kolhapur-Mumbai Mahalaxmi Express of July 26 and 18519 Visakhapatnam-LTT Express of July 25 have been short terminated at Pune.

Train numbers 12297 Ahmedabad-Pune Duranto Express, 22944 Indore-Pune Express which started on July 26 were also short terminated at Panvel while train number 12116 Solapur-Mumbai Siddheshwar Express of July 26 was short terminated at Daund.

On the other hand, 13 other trains have also been diverted. (ANI)

