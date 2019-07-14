Maharashtra: 28-year old hacks live-in partner to death in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): A 28-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for hacking his live-in partner to death near Kelvad-Pandhurna highway.

"Live-in partner of a 20-year old girl brutally hacked her to death near Kelvad-Pandhurna highway. The body of the girl with severe head injuries was found on the roadside," Police Inspector Crime Branch Nagpur Rural, Anil Jattwar said.

"The girl identified as Khushi Parihar (20) who was a resident of Digdoh in Hingna tehsil. She was a student of Raisoni college and also worked as a model. We have arrested accused Ashraf Afsar Sheikh," he added. (ANI)

