Visual from the site of bus accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway on Monday. Photo/ANI
Maharashtra: 3 dead 16 injured in bus accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:55 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Three people lost their lives while 16 others were injured when a private bus carrying 35 persons met with an accident at Mumbai-Pune Expressway in the wee hours of Monday.
Police and rescue teams arrived at the accident spot after the incident which happened at around 5 am today on the Mumbai-Pune expressway near Talegaon.
According to reports, the passengers were on the way to cast their votes at a polling booth in Satara when the bus met with an accident en route.
The police and rescue teams carried the injured to a local hospital in Talegaon.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

