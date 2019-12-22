Maharashtra: 3 held for running online escort service racket

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): Mumbai Police has raided a guest house in Colaba and arrested three people for allegedly running an online escort service racket.

The police has also rescued two aspiring women models and a minor girl from the guest house.

"On December 21, a raid was conducted by a team headed by Police Inspector Raul of the SS branch near Leopold Cafe at Hotel Blue Light Metro House, Colaba in Mumbai. Three girls, including a minor, have been rescued. The two major girls are aspiring models," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shivdeep Lande in a statement.

Police arrested the guest house manager, waiter and a customer in this connection. Six mobile handsets, a memory card, condom packets and cash worth Rs 11,660 have also been seized by the police.

"The kingpin who operates the site is wanted. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," Lande added.

The three accused and seizure of property have been handed over to Colaba Police Station, Mumbai for further investigation. (ANI)

