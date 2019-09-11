Lavale Phata (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 11 (ANI): Three persons were killed and several others sustained injuries after a truck rammed several vehicles and pedestrians in Lavale Phata, near Pune.
The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for the treatment.
The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
Maharashtra: 3 killed as truck rams into vehicles in Lavale Phata
ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:02 IST
